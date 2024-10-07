Prince Harry forced to take huge decision for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet’s sake

Prince Harry reportedly wants to reconcile with his elder brother, Prince William, so that their children can develop a close bond.



According to royal expert Tom Quinn, the Duke of Sussex is ready to reconnect with the members of the Royal family but he stills wants an apology from William and Kate Middleton.

Speaking with The Mirror, the expert said that Harry "wants to reconcile" with the Prince of Wales but he and his wife, Meghan Markle are expecting an apology from the Waleses.

"He [Prince Harry] wants to reconcile with his brother so that the children can have some kind of a relationship, but he and Meghan still think that a grovelling apology needs to come from William and Kate first," he shared with the publication.

The publication mentioned that the reason why Harry wants an apology from William and Kate is not known, however, it could be regarding racism remarks against his son, Archie.

In an explosive 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan revealed how some senior royals had discussed and "raised concerns" regarding the colour of their then-unborn son Archie's skin tone.

"The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” the Royal family issued a statement in response.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members."

In 2023, Meghan’s alleged “mouth-piece,” Omid Scobie penned a book titled Endgame. A Dutch translation of that book accidently revealed that name of the Royals who had concerns of Archie’s skin tone.

The book claimed that King Charles and Kate Middleton were the two senior royals who were allegedly involved in conversations about the skin tone of Archie prior to his birth in 2019.