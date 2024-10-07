 
Geo News

Meghan Markle ‘diva' attitude does not require ‘wings clip'

Meghan Markle’s personality could not be handled by the Royal Family

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Meghan Markle was mishandled by the Royal Family, says an expert.

The actress, who is famously for her ‘diva’ behaviour, struggled to adjust in the UK after marrying Prince Harry.

It is now claimed that the Royals did not work carefully with the Duchess of Sussex, causing harm on both sides.

Royal expert Jennie Bond says: "Meghan could have been such a credit - she is in independent, forthright woman.

"With her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes. She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs. I think the monarchy didn't act as carefully as they should have done,” she told The Sun.

"But Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva. She didn't like what she saw and she didn't like her wings being clipped."

Jennie added: "I think it's a very sad combination of misjudgements really."

This cones as Jennie claims Meghan will not return to the UK.

She noted: "Meghan is not popular. She doesn't want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent".

Travis Kelce reveals when will he finally reunite with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reveals when will he finally reunite with Taylor Swift
Prince Harry forced to take huge decision for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's sake
Prince Harry forced to take huge decision for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's sake
Prince Harry finds new hope of Royal reunion as Kate Middleton reaches out
Prince Harry finds new hope of Royal reunion as Kate Middleton reaches out
Prince William teams up with Queen Camilla to stop Prince Harry reunion
Prince William teams up with Queen Camilla to stop Prince Harry reunion
Meghan Markle appears 'shy' and 'lost' without Prince Harry
Meghan Markle appears 'shy' and 'lost' without Prince Harry
Kate Middleton takes charge to show Royal family values to the world
Kate Middleton takes charge to show Royal family values to the world
Reese Witherspoon shares bitter truth with women: 'No one's coming to help'
Reese Witherspoon shares bitter truth with women: 'No one's coming to help'
Travis Kelce marks 35th birthday without Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce marks 35th birthday without Taylor Swift