Meghan Markle ‘diva' attitude does not require ‘wings clip'

Meghan Markle was mishandled by the Royal Family, says an expert.



The actress, who is famously for her ‘diva’ behaviour, struggled to adjust in the UK after marrying Prince Harry.

It is now claimed that the Royals did not work carefully with the Duchess of Sussex, causing harm on both sides.

Royal expert Jennie Bond says: "Meghan could have been such a credit - she is in independent, forthright woman.

"With her own career, her own thoughts, her own charities and causes. She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs. I think the monarchy didn't act as carefully as they should have done,” she told The Sun.

"But Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva. She didn't like what she saw and she didn't like her wings being clipped."

Jennie added: "I think it's a very sad combination of misjudgements really."

This cones as Jennie claims Meghan will not return to the UK.

She noted: "Meghan is not popular. She doesn't want to come back and they are going their own ways, to some extent".