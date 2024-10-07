Prince Harry breathes as he gets rid of fake ‘La la Land'

Prince Harry is showcasing his true self as he makes a solo trip to champion his charity causes.



The Duke of Sussex, who recently went to Lesotho for his organisation Sentebale, thrived during his visit.

Royal expert Jennie Bond said: "I think anyone would feel more comfortable in a situation that they've been accustomed to and Harry has been championing the WellChild awards for some 16 years. So, of course, he looked more relaxed in that environment than in the still, somewhat, alien surroundings of La La Land.”

OK! reports: "I don't think it's got anything to do with being royal or not royal. It's simply a question of an environment you are more used to. Maybe we should stop analysing every gesture and every tie stroke and just appreciate that he is a man trying to use his position to do some good in the world."

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.