 
Geo News

David Beckham goes shirtless for to celebrate ‘self care'

David Beckham shows off his bare muscles in new self care pictures

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

David Beckham sends his fans a treat with his fresh thirst-trap photos.

The former footballer turned to his Instagram on Sunday to share a series of shirtless pictures with his admirers as he takes a soak in the sun outdoors.

The father-of-four captions the post: "Self-care Sunday.”

"Always important to take a minute to yourself and reset," he added on another photo.

David Beckham goes shirtless for to celebrate ‘self care

David is husband to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. Speaking about his wife in on of the more recent interviews, David confessed it was love at first sight.

"Well, of course. She was a Spice Girl and sexy and beautiful and charming," he said of his first moments meeting Victoria. "Then I found out what a strong woman she is. So it's again the gift that kept on giving."

Quipping about his wife’s love for chickens, David told PEOPLE: "My wife gets a lot of content out of the chickens," he joked to PEOPLE, revealing that the family had unfortunately lost one of the pets.

"I'm down a chicken. The others are doing great. I'm sure you're going to be seeing a lot more content," he said

Madonna reacts to brother's death: 'He is gone'
Madonna reacts to brother's death: 'He is gone'
Royal expert makes prediction as Kate Middleton gears up for next Royal appearance
Royal expert makes prediction as Kate Middleton gears up for next Royal appearance
Meghan Markle leaves Harry ‘midlife crisis' for ‘Hollywood glamour' video
Meghan Markle leaves Harry ‘midlife crisis' for ‘Hollywood glamour'
Travis Kelce reveals when will he finally reunite with Taylor Swift
Travis Kelce reveals when will he finally reunite with Taylor Swift
Prince Harry forced to take huge decision for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's sake
Prince Harry forced to take huge decision for Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet's sake
Prince Harry finds new hope of Royal reunion as Kate Middleton reaches out
Prince Harry finds new hope of Royal reunion as Kate Middleton reaches out
Prince William teams up with Queen Camilla to stop Prince Harry reunion
Prince William teams up with Queen Camilla to stop Prince Harry reunion
Meghan Markle appears 'shy' and 'lost' without Prince Harry
Meghan Markle appears 'shy' and 'lost' without Prince Harry