David Beckham goes shirtless for to celebrate ‘self care'

David Beckham sends his fans a treat with his fresh thirst-trap photos.



The former footballer turned to his Instagram on Sunday to share a series of shirtless pictures with his admirers as he takes a soak in the sun outdoors.

The father-of-four captions the post: "Self-care Sunday.”

"Always important to take a minute to yourself and reset," he added on another photo.

David is husband to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham. Speaking about his wife in on of the more recent interviews, David confessed it was love at first sight.

"Well, of course. She was a Spice Girl and sexy and beautiful and charming," he said of his first moments meeting Victoria. "Then I found out what a strong woman she is. So it's again the gift that kept on giving."

Quipping about his wife’s love for chickens, David told PEOPLE: "My wife gets a lot of content out of the chickens," he joked to PEOPLE, revealing that the family had unfortunately lost one of the pets.

"I'm down a chicken. The others are doing great. I'm sure you're going to be seeing a lot more content," he said