 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez remembers good old memories: 'It's incredible'

Jennifer Lopez becomes nostalgic remembering her appearances at the AMA

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Jennifer Lopez remembers good old memories: Its incredible
Jennifer Lopez remembers good old memories: 'It's incredible'

Jennifer Lopez has been a constant presence at the American Music Awards over the years. So, for its 50th anniversary, she is looking back on her fond memories of the event.

Getting into the nostalgic mood, the On the Floor said she used to watch the show when she was young.

"It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl," she recalled.

Her reaction was a total surprise when her first appearance at the event was shown to her.

"What?" The Mother actress said with a laugh. "It was so long ago — but the energy in the room was very electric."

Besides this, the 55-year-old also remembered the moment she won Favourite Latin Artist in 2011, "Winning a fan-voted award is incredibly special because it's directly from the people that you make the music for. It's just a humbling experience."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer shared her view on the power of music. "Music really does have the power to heal and uplift and to connect us, and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now," adding, "And I'm excited for the next 50 years of music — and magic."

Tate McRae spills beans on her relationship with The Kid Laroi
Tate McRae spills beans on her relationship with The Kid Laroi
Sabrina Carpenter loudly declares: 'I'm not biased'
Sabrina Carpenter loudly declares: 'I'm not biased'
Prince Harry breathes as he gets rid of fake ‘La la Land' video
Prince Harry breathes as he gets rid of fake ‘La la Land'
Prince Harry guilt as Royal rift is not baby Archie's fault video
Prince Harry guilt as Royal rift is not baby Archie's fault
Prince Harry did ‘amazing job' to leave Meghan in US, says expert video
Prince Harry did ‘amazing job' to leave Meghan in US, says expert
'The Simpsons' maker reveals secret to predict future
'The Simpsons' maker reveals secret to predict future
David Beckham goes shirtless for to celebrate ‘self care' video
David Beckham goes shirtless for to celebrate ‘self care'
Princess Diana knew Camilla was worthy of ‘recognition' video
Princess Diana knew Camilla was worthy of ‘recognition'