Jennifer Lopez remembers good old memories: 'It's incredible'

Jennifer Lopez has been a constant presence at the American Music Awards over the years. So, for its 50th anniversary, she is looking back on her fond memories of the event.



Getting into the nostalgic mood, the On the Floor said she used to watch the show when she was young.

"It's pretty incredible, right? Fifty years of the American Music Awards. I remember watching them at home when I was a little girl," she recalled.

Her reaction was a total surprise when her first appearance at the event was shown to her.

"What?" The Mother actress said with a laugh. "It was so long ago — but the energy in the room was very electric."

Besides this, the 55-year-old also remembered the moment she won Favourite Latin Artist in 2011, "Winning a fan-voted award is incredibly special because it's directly from the people that you make the music for. It's just a humbling experience."

Elsewhere in the interview, Jennifer shared her view on the power of music. "Music really does have the power to heal and uplift and to connect us, and the AMAs have been showcasing that for half a century now," adding, "And I'm excited for the next 50 years of music — and magic."