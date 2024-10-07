Tate McRae spills beans on her relationship with The Kid Laroi

Canadian superstar Tate McRae opened up about her relationship with Australian singer The Kid Laroi.

The 21-year-old global hitmakers are both in Australia right now on their respective world tours, with Laroi also performing at the NRL grand final in his native Sydney on Sunday.

While speaking to KIIS Network's Will & Woody on Monday, McRae shared details about her blossoming relationship with the Aussie superstar.

Moreover, the radio hosts asked the Greedy singer what it felt like to perform music with her boyfriend.

In regards to this, she stated, “He definitely did get nervous. Like when I said 'Laroi', I looked at him and he was pale, like he looked like he'd just seen a ghost.”

According to Daily Mail, Tate has been on her Think Later tour, named after her Sophmore album, for most of the year.

During her sold-out performance at New York's Madison Square Garden in August, Tate called upon The Kid Laroi to perform a stripped back duet of his song Without You at the iconic venue as Tate stated, “He's performed on the biggest stages and, with the craziest people, and he walks on my stage, and he literally looked like he wanted to cry. I'm very routine with my shows,' the pop star said. 'If I'm choosing to sit down, I sit down.”

Mid-way through the performance, the You Broke Me First singer said The Kid Laroi blindsided her by improvising as she continued by admitting, “He grabs my hand and he picks me up.”

As per the publication, she explained what was going through her mind in that moment, “Don't you pick me up now! We didn't practice this.”

Furthermore, after months of speculation that the musical duo were in a relationship, The Kid Laroi made things official with the Canadian star during one of his own shows earlier this year as he confirmed the relationship to fans during a concert in Ireland on April 14, as per the outlet.

