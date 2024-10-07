 
Drake calls out fake friends: 'They might stab you'

Drake gets into his reflective mood as he draws a line between real and fake friends

October 07, 2024

Drake is taking shots at some of his friends, whom he calls fake, because they may "switch up" and “try to stab you in the back.” 

In a passionate speech, the Grammy winner told a crowd at broadcaster Tyrone Edwards’ Nostalgia Party in Toronto.

“My real friends are definitely in the building,” he began. “But I’m going to tell you, you’re going to come to a point in life where people you thought were your friends or people you thought were close to you, they might switch up.”

“They might try to move funny with you. They might stab you in the back. They might do a lot of things to you,” the 37-year-old continued.

“You’ll come to that realization wherever you’re at in life. You’ve probably been there, and you’ll be there again. That’s how life is. Sometimes it’s you and you alone by yourself.”

Drake also played 50 Cent's track Many Men to send a message to his haters amid his ongoing beef with Kendrick Lamar, according Page Six.

“Many men wish death upon me / Blood in my eye, dog, and I can’t see / I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be,” the lyrics reads.

