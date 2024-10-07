Prince Harry, Meghan Markle clash over Christmas plans

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly at odds over their Christmas plans as the Duke of Sussex is desperate to mark the holiday with his family in the UK.



According to The Express, Harry wants to celebrate Christmas with his extended family in the UK, mainly with his mother Princess Diana's side, the Spencers.

The couple has received an invitation from the Spencers. However, an insider has claimed that Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex is not sure about the idea.

If Meghan agrees to spend the Christmas in the UK, it would be her first significant UK visit since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022.

An insider told the publication, “Harry is keen for the Sussexes to spend time in the UK this Christmas with family.”

This comes after Harry carried out solo engagements without Meghan Markle in New York City and the UK.

Speaking on Meghan’s absence, an expert claimed that Meghan did not come to the UK with Harry because the public does not want to see her.

Speaking with GB News, Kelvin MacKenzie was asked if Harry’s solo engagements indicate "trouble in paradise” with Meghan, to which he said, "All I would say is she [Meghan] clearly doesn't want to be here.”