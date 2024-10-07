Cardi B slams critic with body shaming comeback in plastic surgery argument

Cardi B is not letting any accusation get into her head, be it from her estranged husband or critics suspecting her of undergoing plastic surgery a month after giving birth to her third child.



After cheating accusations from her estranged husband, Offset, the WAP rapper, 31, is now facing accusations of going under the knife to remove her baby fat only a month after delivery.

The plastic surgery accusations took centre stage on X as Cardi posted a video of standing before a full-length mirror—flaunting her exceptionally thin waist and hourglass figure.

In the video, the Grammy winner shared how she’s been losing weight everywhere but her face since her delivery.

One critic found that the rapper’s “stomach always looks like it’s about to rip apart” and criticised her for “focusing so much on how you look.”

Cardi did not let that slide and hit back by comparing the hater’s appearance with a ‘potato.’

'B*** you literally look like a f***** potato yet you talking bout my looks with a passion. This why I be dragging you b** by yall draws cause b*** why you got soo much nerves,' she responded.

The Bodak Yellow hitmaker also re-tweeted someone who pointed out that you can't even get surgery until six months after you've given birth to prove her point.

The rapper's furious comeback emerged after she had already dealt with the questions if she went for plastic surgery as Cardi has been looking very slim at Paris Fashion Week.

Cardi had insisted her extreme hourglass figure was due to her girdle, not surgery.

'Y'all really need to relax. This is how my body REALLY LOOKS LIKE,' she tweeted alongside recent photos of her wearing a nude dress and a black dress.

"My body looks exaggerated in the other video cause I have a 5X faja [girdle] on…I want yall to think wit yall brain ..Yall was just praising my body couple days ago …do yall think I went and got surgery in 2 days?," Cardi wrote in her initial clarification.

Cardi B welcomed her third child with Offset on September 7, 2024, shortly after filing for divorce.