King Charles puts his life in danger for monarchy

King Charles has agreed to "pause" his cancer treatment, seemingly putting his life in danger for the sake of the monarchy.



Reportedly, the king consulted his doctors, who also agreed to the major decision.

Rebecca English, a famed royal expert, revealed the development in her piece for the UK's Daily Mail.

Sharing her report on X, Rebecca claimed, “King Charles will 'pause' his cancer treatment during his high-profile royal visit to Australia/Samoa later this month. His doctors have agreed the decision. It’s a sign of the commitment to duty HM has shown since his diagnosis.”

She went on claiming, “I understand the King will continue with his cancer treatment until he flies.

“But doctors are happy for it to be paused for 10 days while he is away.”

According to the report, King Charles' schedule has been decided in close consultation with his doctors while being "mindful" of his health and recovery.

The 75-year-old monarch will pick up his treatment cycle as soon as he returns to the UK following the high-profile overseas trip.

Prince William and Harry’s father, along with Queen Camilla, will undertake a significant official visit beginning on October 18, taking in Sydney and Canberra, immediately followed by a State Visit to Samoa in the South Pacific where he will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).