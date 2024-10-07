Rachel Zegler turns heads in shiny gown at New York Party

Rachel Zegler made people turn their heads as she posed in a see-through dress on Sunday.

The actress, who recently slammed people in Hollywood, sizzled as she showed off her petite frame in a sheer diamond embellished gown in New York City.

According to Daily Mail, she teased fans while modeling a black bra and high waisted panties, stealing the show at the star studded red carpet.

Moreover, her raven locks were let loose and parted to the side as they cascaded over her shoulders.

Additionally, the Spellbound star teamed her look with black designer pointed-toe heels and the style maven accessorized with various silver rings and earrings as she strutted her stuff.

Meanwhile, she opted for a light glam makeup look that showcased her natural beauty.

As per the publication, on her way to the event earlier in the evening, she was spotted in the cheeky look in West Village; and she carried a small black designer purse.

Furthermore, the event was in respect to Variety for the outlet's The New York Party presented by Film AlUla Studios at Saint Theo's.

It is worth mentioning that the star-studded bash celebrated Rachel's magazine cover for the outlet's New York Issue and also honored Variety’s 2024 New Power of New York Impact List honorees.

According to Variety, the New Power of New York Impact List features 50 creatives, executives and entrepreneurs that have made a positive impact on the Big Apple's show business scene.