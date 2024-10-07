 
Al Pacino recalls career choice that shocked friends

Al Pacino also named those who were the most stunned

October 07, 2024

Al Pacino has a much-celebrated career. But he reveals there were once questions raised over his choice by his friends about a film he does.

During an interview with The New York Times for their podcast The Interview, he recalled two of his good pals — both directors — asked him what he was thinking when he signed up for Scarface.

They were Miloš Forema and Sidney Lumet, as he said they were among his peers who also questioned him about his choice.

Recalling the Amadeus director's words, the Oscar winner said, “I’m having dinner with him,” adding, “and he came out and said, ‘How do you do this [expletive] ‘Scarface’? You do ‘Dog Day Afternoon,’ then you do this ‘Scarface’?'”

While remembering the Serpico filmmaker's shocking reaction, the 84-year-old said, “My favorite, Lumet,” noting, “Sidney Lumet said, ‘Al, how do you go in there and do that crap?’ He was so mad. I kept thinking, I don’t feel that way. I love their passion.”

Scarface was considered a film that largely changed the way violence and drugs are depicted onscreen and catapulted Pacino's career into the skies.

