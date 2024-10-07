Princess Eugenie, Beatrice key role in Lilibet, Archie's royal titles revealed

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reportedly made big decision about their children Archie and Lilibet’s princely titles after talks with Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.



Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson daughters’ key role in Archie and Lilibet’s royal titles has been disclosed by royal expert Neil Sean while speaking to OK! Magazine.

The report, citing the royal expert, revealed Meghan, who initially insisted that her kids royal titles were not important, quickly became aware of how beneficial the titles can be following her discussions with Beatrice and Eugenie.

Sean claimed: "Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles. After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her but for both her children too. Meghan become very friendly with senior members of the monarchy, predominately Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice.”

The royal expert continued, “After this, Meghan realised how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles. That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles."

Prince Andrew had reportedly also pushed for Eugenie and Beatrice royal titles.

Meghan and Harry’s children were initially called Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor before the headline-making change to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in March 2023.