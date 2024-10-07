 
Laura Dern opens up about her friendship with Reese Witherspoon

Laura Dern claimed that everything in her life is run by Reese Witherspoon while she spilled about their friendship

October 07, 2024

Laura Dern’s friendship with her Big Little Lies costar Reese Witherspoon continues to grow.

According to US Weekly, Dern revealed during the Shine Away event staged by Witherspoon’s media company, Hello Sunshine, in Los Angeles, that her connection with Witherspoon feeds into almost every facet of her life.

While speaking about the inspiring network she’s cultivated over the years that have guided her life decisions, Dern pinpointed Witherspoon as particularly influential.

In this regard, as per People’s reports, Laura told the crowd at the panel on the day, “Basically I run everything by Reese. From my romantic life all the way to what jobs I should do.”

Moreover, Witherspoon, who was seated on the panel with Dern and fellow actress Octavia Spencer, jumped in to joke that she and Dern collaborated just a few days prior to the event.

In regards to this, Reese stated, “We produced a barbecue last week,” to which Dern responded, “We did. It was amazing.”

Furthermore, Dern, who stars in HBO’s Big Little Lies as Renata Klein, added that Jane Fonda is another person who has provided guidance over time.

It is worth mentioning that, Witherspoon, who stars as Madeline Mackenzie in the series, which halted airing in 2019 and is believed to be returning for a third season in 2025, clicked with Dern while starring alongside her in 2014’s Wild.

As per the outlet, the pair strengthened their bond while attending a press tour together to promote the film.

