Everything known about Meghan Markle's memoir on ‘darkest moments' and royal life

Everything to know about Meghan Markle's memoir on ‘darkest moments' and royal life

Everything to know about Meghan Markle’s intentions and plans for her royal memoir has just been brought to light.

Insight into everything has been shared by an inside source that is well-placed in the Duchess’ social circle.

According to The Royal Observer, a memoir from the Duchess has been expected since before her husbands’ became “the fastest-selling nonfiction book in recorded history”.

Not to mention the couple still have a book deal with Penguin Random House for a royal multi-book deal back in 2021.

However for now, “she’s strategically chosen to hold off for the sake of peace, but she absolutely wants to share her truth, and why shouldn’t she when she’s endured so much?”

Still the insider did make it clear and said, “Make no mistake, she will not be told what she can and cannot say, so when she decides that the time is right, she will write a very truthful and detailed memoir that will delve into every aspect of her journey.”

As of right now its understood that the book will cover Meghan’s “ups and downs in Hollywood and what she faced as a woman of mixed race in the industry. And of course, she will address the good times and bad times in the U.K. and her experiences with the royal family.”

Before signing off they also said, “She'll want her book to be one of hope and triumph, but she isn’t going to shy away from revealing her darkest moments.”