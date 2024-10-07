 
Geo News

Prince William will be 'great king' for Britain

Prince William released the video, where the future king speaks candidly about why he is passionate about the issue

By
Web Desk
|

October 07, 2024

Prince William will be a 'great king' for Britain

Prince William will be the king that Britain really needs, the royal fans have praised the future monarch following his latest move.

Kensington Palace took to social media recently and shared a clip of the Prince of Wales’ upcoming documentary titled “Prince William: We Can End Homelessness”, sparking praises for the future king.

One royal fan commented, “The Prince of Wales is the King that the UK really needs. His pure, kind heart and brilliant mind make us love him more and more.”

Prince William will be great king for Britain

Another royal fan said, “HRH William, just perfection. He understands duty and sacrifice. He would be a great king for his country.”

Prince William will be great king for Britain

“Oh I’m so excited for this documentary. I have no doubts your beloved mother, who took you to homeless shelters many times, is so proud of you.”

In the documentary clip, Prince William speaks candidly about why he is passionate about the issue.

The future king says, "I think it's really important that we can try and change and tackle the narrative around homelessness.

"We see it every day in our lives. That's something I want to challenge."

Laura Dern opens up about her friendship with Reese Witherspoon
Laura Dern opens up about her friendship with Reese Witherspoon
Prince William's aide planning tell-all on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Prince William's aide planning tell-all on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle?
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice key role in Lilibet, Archie's royal titles revealed
Princess Eugenie, Beatrice key role in Lilibet, Archie's royal titles revealed
Royal expert shares key advice for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid current ‘flop era'
Royal expert shares key advice for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle amid current ‘flop era'
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional at 'American Music Awards 50th Anniversary' special video
Jennifer Lopez gets emotional at 'American Music Awards 50th Anniversary' special
Gracie Abrams reveals why she canceled her NYC show
Gracie Abrams reveals why she canceled her NYC show
Kelly Monaco drops a bombshell on 'General Hospital': 'It doesn't make sense to me'
Kelly Monaco drops a bombshell on 'General Hospital': 'It doesn't make sense to me'
King Charles puts his life in danger for monarchy video
King Charles puts his life in danger for monarchy