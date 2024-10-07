Prince William will be 'great king' for Britain

Prince William will be a 'great king' for Britain

Prince William will be the king that Britain really needs, the royal fans have praised the future monarch following his latest move.



Kensington Palace took to social media recently and shared a clip of the Prince of Wales’ upcoming documentary titled “Prince William: We Can End Homelessness”, sparking praises for the future king.

One royal fan commented, “The Prince of Wales is the King that the UK really needs. His pure, kind heart and brilliant mind make us love him more and more.”

Another royal fan said, “HRH William, just perfection. He understands duty and sacrifice. He would be a great king for his country.”

“Oh I’m so excited for this documentary. I have no doubts your beloved mother, who took you to homeless shelters many times, is so proud of you.”

In the documentary clip, Prince William speaks candidly about why he is passionate about the issue.

The future king says, "I think it's really important that we can try and change and tackle the narrative around homelessness.

"We see it every day in our lives. That's something I want to challenge."