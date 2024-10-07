Pamela Anderson discusses her battle with depression at ZFF

Pamela Anderson revealed that she had “depression for a couple of decades" while discussing her career resurgence at the 2024 Zurich Film Festival.

For those unversed, the 57-year-old actress attended the Swiss film festival to present her new movie The Last Showgirl, where she also received the “Golden Eye" award.



In her award-acceptance speech, Pamela said that she was happy to still be working before revealing her brave battle with depression.

“I look at it now and it feels like I went from ‘Baywatch’ to Broadway. I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur,” said the actress.



She continued, “I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."

“I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that. I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more,’ added the Raw Justice star.

Pamela looked effortlessly chic at the event as she rocked a white tassel jumpsuit and paired the look with simple brown heels.