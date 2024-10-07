 
Pamela Anderson discusses her battle with depression at ZFF

Pamela Anderson was honored with the 'Golden Eye' award at the Zurich Film Festival

October 07, 2024

Pamela Anderson revealed that she had “depression for a couple of decades" while discussing her career resurgence at the 2024 Zurich Film Festival.

For those unversed, the 57-year-old actress attended the Swiss film festival to present her new movie The Last Showgirl, where she also received the “Golden Eye" award.

In her award-acceptance speech, Pamela said that she was happy to still be working before revealing her brave battle with depression.

“I look at it now and it feels like I went from ‘Baywatch’ to Broadway. I don’t know what happened in between, it’s all a big blur,” said the actress.

She continued, “I am just happy to be here, in this moment, because I think I have had depression for a couple of decades."

“I never thought I would be on stage, receiving an award like that. I just want to keep working. I am excited to do more,’ added the Raw Justice star.

Pamela looked effortlessly chic at the event as she rocked a white tassel jumpsuit and paired the look with simple brown heels.

