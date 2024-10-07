 
Cardi B ‘startled' with Offset's dramatic entry amid divorce case

Cardi B was dancing and twerking at a club when the DJ gave her estranged husband a shoutout upon arrival

October 07, 2024

Cardi B and her estranged husband Offset ended up partying in be same club this weekend.

The WAP rapper, 31, was dancing and twerking with her friends Saturday night in an NYC nightclub when the father of her three kids made a cameo at The Stafford Room, TMZ reported.

Cardi only became aware of his arrival when the DJ gave Offset, 32, a shoutout.

The Grammy winner was “startled” at first upon his sudden and unexpected entry but did not let it ruin her fun getaway.

Sources also told the outlet that the pair “didn’t arrive or leave together” that night.

Cardi and Offset did not “hang out” while inside the popular venue and sources said they were only in the club together for a “short” amount of time.

The exes managed to avoid “any drama” while Cardi went back to “twerking like her ex wasn’t even there,” the outlet added.

As seen in her Instagram Story, the Yellow Bodak songstress partied the Saturday night away in a mauve pink maxi skirt complete with a matching bra top with a cut-out turtleneck design.

She completed the ensemble with silver sunglasses, a mini Hermès Birkin bag, and red tresses.

Cardi also gave glimpses of the evening which seemed to be a birthday celebration as she recorded a sign that read “Happy Bday.”

Upon returning home after sunrise, Cardi shared a selfie with her newborn daughter, who she gave birth to her third child with Offset in September, about a month after filing for divorce on July 31.

The former couple also shares another daughter, Kulture, 6, and a three-year-old son, Wave.

