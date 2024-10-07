King Charles receives bad news from Australia ahead of royal visit

King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake an autumn tour from 18th to 26th October that will include a royal visit to Australia, State Visit to Samoa and attendance at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.



Days before King Charles and Camilla’s high-profile visit, the monarch has received a bad news from Australia.

The anti-monarchy group chief Graham Smith took to X and posted his photo to share a sad news for King Charles.

Smith tweeted, “I’m in Melbourne, getting ready for Charles’s Australia visit. I’m organising events and protests in Sydney and Canberra.”

The group also shared a statement on its website with caption, ‘Protests and events in Australia’, which reads, “The UK's anti-monarchy campaign Republic will be in Australia to greet Charles and Camilla.

“Republic's CEO, Graham Smith, will be in Australia taking part in protests and events in Sydney, Canberra, Melbourne and elsewhere.”

Graham Smith told the press recently: "The message is simple, Charles does not speak for us, he does not represent us, he should go home."

"To Australians and the foreign press, I would say this: do not believe for a moment the British people are a nation of royalists. Most people either don't care much for the royals or they oppose them."

"I won't be there to campaign for an Australian republic, that's for our friends and allies in the Australian Republic Movement to do. Republic's message is about Charles and his role in the UK", he added.