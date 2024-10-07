Sabrina Carpenter reveals how Taylor Swift became her ‘perfect' role model

Sabrina Carpenter recently talked about how Taylor Swift has been a perfect role model for the Please Please Please singer.



Talking on CBS' Sunday Morning show, Carpenter while praising Swift, said, "You just watch her walk in a room and it's very easy to understand that she's so composed, she's graceful, she's gracious.”

The 25-year-old singer continued speaking highly of the 34-year-old singer as she expressed, “I wouldn't say it's a verbal thing as much as just, like, she's very supportive of me and knows who I am as a person and is very supportive of that. So I'm grateful for that."

The Espresso hitmaker also described the rise to stardom as an "individual, unique experience".

"You just kind of figure it out along the way,” the Taste singer said, adding, “I know that sounds a little vague but I really do think that you find the people that you surround yourself with that make you feel safe and go from there."

Moreover, in another interview last week, Carpenter recently shed light on facing tough time in her early career and said, “For a long time, I was constantly guided and misguided.”

She added, “I'm so grateful for all of those times where I was led astray, because now I'm a lot more equipped going into situations where I have to trust my own instincts.”