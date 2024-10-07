Jax Taylor makes yet another tough decision about his personal life

Jax Taylor makes yet another tough decision regarding personal life

Jax Taylor has taken a legal help for refiling his divorce from Brittany Cartwright.

With the assistance of a lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan, the American TV personality had an amended dissolution of marriage request filed in a Los Angeles court October 3.

As reported by E! News, his refiling comes a month after Taylor's original documents were rejected by the court as there were a lot of errors in the filing as he had submitted himself.



The 45-year-old model accidently had checked a box that stated that he and Cartwright were never legally married.

For this, he faced immense backlash by his estranged wife on her social media post where the Valley actress said, “We are legally married. I’m guessing paperwork is hard for some people."

The couple, who got married in 2019, has a son together named Cruz.

Cartwright had filed for divorce from Taylor in August, six months after they announced their split following five years of marriage.

In her divorce filing, she noted that the date of their separation was Jan. 24.

Taylor had noted in his first response that it was Sept. 26, the same day he submitted his papers.

In his amended petition, the date was changed to match the one his ex-wife put down.