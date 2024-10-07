 
Madonna's gracious act for dying brother comes to light

Madonna’s younger brother Christopher Ciccone died at age of 63 due to cancer on October 4, 2024

October 07, 2024

Madonna’s heart touching gesture for her younger brother Christopher Ciccone got highlighted.

Christopher, who died at the age of 63 in Michigan on October 4, was staying at his sister’s house during the last month of his battling with cancer.

“Christopher had pancreatic cancer and had been living at Madonna's house in Los Angeles for over a year prior to his passing,” the source close to Christopher revealed to Daily Mail.

“Despite their tumultuous relationship over the years,” the Borderline singer “took care of him during his fight with cancer and spared no expense in ensuring he had the best possible care and support.”

“Their relationship had seen its share of ups and downs, but after the death of their brother Anthony, they grew very close,” the insiders added.

After the death of Cristopher, the family members are “glad he is no longer in pain,” as his “health had been in a steady decline since the previous summer, and as time passed, his condition worsened.”

Meanwhile, the insiders also said that he “had always been deeply proud to be Madonna's brother, and everyone around him knew it ... but despite the fame that came with being part of such an iconic family, he carved out his own path in life.”

“During the last year of his life, he found solace and comfort in painting, it helped him through the darkness,” they concluded. 

