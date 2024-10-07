Meghan Markle's penthouse dreams shattered

 
The apparent dreams Meghan Markle has had about her brand have just come to light

October 07, 2024

An expert has just shed some light into the ‘penthouse’ dreams Meghan Markle built without any solid foundation to even it out.

Claims about all of this have been shared by marketing expert Matt Yanofsky.

He broke everything down while talking to RadarOnline.

During his time with the outlet the expert said, “I would have major concerns if I were an investor.”

Because “If I’m an investor, I’m saying to her, ‘you need to find a CEO with a direct business plan that’s going to show profitability, or at least a revenue plan, within the next 60 to 90 days. Otherwise, I’m taking my money out’.”

At one point during the conversation Mr Yanofsky also accused Meghan of attempting to “built a penthouse without building any foundation for it.”

Prior to signing off, he did however admit “I'd be happy to eat my words and best of luck to her, but as of right now, [ARO] seems like it’s the wrong product with the wrong people.”

