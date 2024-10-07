Prince Harry ‘really underestimated' King Charles' life expectancy

Prince Harry is rumored to have grossly underestimated the time he had with King Charles in actuality, before he made the decision to hang royal laundry out to dry.

An insider has made this observation, in their revelation to the Daily Beast.

According to their claims Prince Harry had a lot of expectations from King Charles, given that he was his “darling boy”, however his cancer diagnosis changed the course of history.

According to royal author Tom Skyes, this is precisely why his current actions seem to want reconciliation.

For those unversed Prince Harry has sidelined his Hollywood contacts in favor of former aides and old pals who are working to connect the royal back into family favor.

This led Mr Skyes to write, “it’s quite clear that, his successful monetization of it aside, he is tired of playing a bit part in a narrative of family drama and conflict and would like nothing more than to recover his reputation—and perhaps even become known, in time, as a serious player in the philanthropic world.”

He even referenced an inside source during his interview that offered more insight.

Reportedly, “[Prince Harry] thought he might have 20 years with his father as the ultimate authority to mend those broken bridges.”