Jennifer Lopez's separation from Ben Affleck: New details emerge

Jennifer Lopez has reportedly been going through it since news of her divorce from Ben Affleck began making rounds on the internet.

Just recently an inside source even got candid about all the emotions that are plaguing the singer.

During the source’s conversation with Life & Style Magazine they got pretty candid about the fact that the separation from Affleck the second time around “really did a number on her.”

However, “friends and family have noticed a major shift she's finally ready to move on. She decided to do some introspection she says four divorces will do that.”

Hence they also added, “Get ready for an all-new J.Lo she wants to start a new chapter.”

However, that is not to say that the emotions aren’t taking a toll because “J. Lo was so in love with him and grateful for a second chance. She was all in. She thought Ben was, too.”

This is due to the fact that he had “not. Going. Anywhere” inscribed into the engagement ring.

"So she was heartbroken when it started to fall apart. And then everything started to fall apart,” the source added before signing off.