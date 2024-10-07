Meghan Markle's friend breaks down real reason for Sussexes going solo

A pal has finally addressed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s real reasons for going solo in public.

The news has been brought forward as part of a revelation made to People magazine.

In a conversation with the outlet the friend was quoted saying, “The Duke and Duchess have now hit their stride as individuals – not just as a couple.”

“The Duke appears focused on his patronage work, and the Duchess focused on her entrepreneurial track.”

And “It’s clear that a twin-track approach is evolving,” in Montecito.

All of this has come forward after Meghan made her own solo outing for the first time since her husband decided to extend his time in South Africa.

For this engagement she chose to spend time at the LA Children's Hospital but according to a body language expert close to the Daily Mail, the Duchess “appeared lost” without her husband.

There she also issued a statement, gushing over the hospital’s work and said, “The work that they do otherworldly,' she remarked.”

“And I think from my standpoint as a mother no one wants to be in a position where you need to go to a place like this - but if you have to, the best place in the world you could go would be Children's Hospital LA.”

“And I have close friends who still have their children there going through treatments either from high school, close mom friends now that are having their children.”