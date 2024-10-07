Prince Harry 'enjoying' solo trips after feeling 'overshadowed' by Meghan Markle

Prince Harry is “enjoying this new way of life” as he goes on solo trips and reclaims the spotlight away from Meghan Markle, per a source.



Harry, the Duke of Sussex, has recently been to New York City, United Kingdom and Africa without Meghan.

“Ever since moving to America, it’s taken Harry a long time to feel comfortable and confident enough to go out on his own and he is really enjoying this new way of life,” a source told OK!.

“Before he always used Meghan as a bit of a security blanket as he felt quite lost in his new role, which was completely different to his old royal life and what he had been used to. He was always happy to let Meghan take the limelight as she thrived in big public events and he would take her lead,” they continued.

"He did feel overshadowed at times but he was happy for that while he adjusted to a whole new way of life,” they added.

Royal expert Duncan Larcombe agreed with the source, saying, “We've seen him on some jobs where he hasn't looked his normal self when he's with her.”

“We've seen a glimpse at the old Prince Harry," he said. "When Harry was doing solo jobs before he met Meghan he was by far the best at it. William is good but Harry had that X Factor that I don't think many people have had over the years. We don't see even glimpses of that when he's with Meghan working.”

Prince Harry visited Lesotho in Africa to support the Sentebale charity during a four day trip to the region. Meanwhile, Meghan Markle also made a solo appearance recently, attending a gala to support Children’s Hospital L.A.