Saoirse Ronan still not over losing major franchise role when she was 13

Saoirse Ronan played Keira Knightley sister in 'Atonement' the same year

Saoirse Ronan can’t forget that she couldn't attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter movie series.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Ronan admitted that losing the role of Luna Lovegood to Evanna Lynch still stings.

"There's things that you'll pass on and then they come out and you think, 'Oh, God, that was a misstep on my part,'" said Ronan. "But I think the one that stayed with me over the years was — I didn't say no to it, I just didn't get the part. I lost, again. It's a running theme for me — I had gone up for Luna Lovegood in Harry Potter years ago.”

“It was the Irish character, so they got everyone Irish," added Ronan. "Like half of Ireland came and auditioned."

She admitted that she knew she wouldn’t get the part as she was much younger than the character needed to be. However, auditioning for the role was still "the coolest thing ever."

Luna Lovegood’s character entered the Harry Potter series in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, the fifth installment of the film franchise.

Ronan, on the other hand, got the role of younger sister of Keira Knightley in the heartbreaking romance Atonement. The role won Ronan her first Oscar nomination at the age of only 13.