Rihanna, Kendrick Lamar decline huge Coachella 2025 offer

Rihanna and Kendrick Lamar have turned down one of the biggest offers for next year.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Rihanna and Kendrick have declined the offer to headline Coachella 2025.

As Coachella 2024 had its slowest ticket sales in a decade, Paul Tollett, CEO of Goldenvoice and co-founder of the festival, is now looking for big celebrity artists to attract more fans.

Even though no exact reason is cited for the rapper's decline his huge list of upcoming plans seem to be the reason.

The rapper is set to headline the NFL Super Bowl LIX Halftime show in February 2025 and is expected to kick off on a tour later in the year.

On the other hand, the mother of three, who performed at a the Ambani wedding earlier this year, seemed to have taken break from touring as she focuses on her family and business ventures only.

While no A-listers for Coachella 2025 have been confirmed, the festival in 2024 was headlined by Lana Del Rey, Tyler, The Creator and Doja Cat.

It also saw performances from Blur, Ice Spice, Grimes, Sabrina Carpenter, Peso Pluma, J Balvin and many more artists.