Sabrina Carpenter admits choosing Barry Keoghan was 'not-even-biased opinion'

Sabrina Carpenter casted Barry Keoghan in her music video 'Please Please Please'

October 07, 2024

Sabrina Carpenter just revealed she was unbiased while casting her beau, Barry Keoghan, for one of her most successful songs, Please Please Please's music video.

In her conversation with Tracy Smith on CBS Sunday Morning, the 25-year-old Espresso hitmaker stated that the Saltburn actor's resume git him the role, as Carpenter opted for a “not-even-biased opinion."

However, she admitted what might have influenced her decision was the fact that the Oscar-nominated star was sitting right bext to her.

When asked why the Feather singer would choose to cast the 31-year-old actor as her love interest in the videdo when she is determined to keep her romantic life private, Carpenter laughed.

“I, genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair,” she said, addding, “And he was so excited about it.”

“And he likes the song, which is great. He's a fan of the song,” Carpenter further noting, revealing that her partner, Keoghan “does like my music a lot, yeah."

