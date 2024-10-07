Reese Witherspoon recalls her 'aha moment' of success

Reese Witherspoon just recounted a make or break situation of her life.

The 48-year-old actresss, on Saturday, while attending the production company, Hello Sunshine's second Shine away event in Los Angeles, discussed her "aha moment" with the spectators of the event.

As she exchanged her life story with fellow event panelists Octavia Spencer and Laura Dern, Witherspoon recalled howw, despite receiviing overwhelming critical acclaim, she “couldn’t keep the lights on” at her company.

“There's a moment in all of our lives when you realize, ‘No, wait, no one's coming to help, no one's coming to make that decision," she stated.

The Legally Blonde star continued, "For me, I have to make that decision.’ I've had a lot of those,” further explaining, “Being a single mom when I was in my late 20s, I had to make a lot of decisions for my two kids and a lot of financial decisions too.”

"I remember I had a moment when I was right after Big Little Lies and I had self-funded my first company,” Witherspoon noted as she referenced Hello Sunshine, the production company that was founded in 2016, absorbing her previous company with the name of Pacific Standard.