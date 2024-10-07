Patrick Warburton shares true feelings about 'Seinfeld'

Patrick Warburton played David Puddy on 'Seinfeld' from 1995 until 1998

Patrick Warburton still appreciates hit sitcom Seinfeld for paving a way for him in Hollywood.

Warburton, 59, played David Puddy on Seinfeld from 1995 until 1998. The actor later landed major roles in the likes of Family Guy, The Emperor's New Groove and The Tick.

In a new interview, he told The Mirror US: "Anytime you got invited back to be on, you were just thrilled to be there, thrilled that they liked your character, that they wanted to bring him back."

Patrick continued: "It was a great starting point for me. It did open the door for me to do a lot of interesting things.”

He recalled: “It was right after Seinfeld that I did The Woman Chaser and then I did The Dish in Australia with Sam Neill which was one of my great experiences in the biz."

Following that, he was cast in The Tick, where he became friends with director Barry Sonnenfeld.

Patrick said: "I've worked with Barry throughout the years. We did Big Trouble, Men In Black II together. One of my greatest experiences with Sonnenfeld was doing A Series of Unfortunate Events in Vancouver for Netflix.”

“When you establish yourself in one area it opens the door in others and as an actor, you always want to explore and do things, do something different which I've tried very hard throughout my career," he reflected.

Praising Seinfeld, he said: "I think the humor's timeless. I do believe that it was one of those very sort of ground-breaking, well-crafted shows that stands the test of time."

He went on to mention his Seinfeld co-stars by name, including Michael Richards who played Kramer and Jason Alexander as George for their memorable performances in the sitcom.