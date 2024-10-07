Lindsay Lohan inspires 'Freakier Friday' cast with 'mom mode'

Jamie Lee Curtis just expressed how much she adores Lindsay Lohan's mom era.

Durring the bi-annual Children's Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on Saturday, the 65-year-old iconic star spoke with PEOPLE magazine, admiring her Freaky Friday co-star's new "mom mode"

"The whole thing was fun, just from all areas of it," referring to the shoot of the anticipated sequel Freakier Friday, Curtis said, of reuniting with the 38-year-old actress, who gave birth in 2023 to her first child namd Luai, with husband, Bader Shammas.

With words of praise of how Lohan is "always" in her "mom mode" the Oscar winning actress added, "She just loves it. It's actually very hard to pull her away from mom mode."

Curtis, who is a mother to two children herself, also noted that Lohan did nnot bring her little boy to the set of Freakier Friday though, Luai ans her husband would "pick her up from work almost every day."

"Bader and Luai came and [would wait] for her in her trailer, and then they all go home together," Curtis gushed.

For the unversed, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan acted in the famous 2003 film, Freaky Friday and have now reunited to film its sequel, titled, Freakier Friday.