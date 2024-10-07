Sabrina Carpenter reacts to wig rumours during 'Short 'n' Sweet' tour

Sabrina Carpenter has addressed her hair rumours.



It has been speculated recently that Carpenter may be wearing a wig while performing at her Short 'n' Sweet Tour.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Monday, the Espresso hitmaker has playfully acknowledged the rumours.

She reposted a video from actress Megan Stalter, who hilariously talks about the debate surrounding Carpenter's hair.

The caption of the video read, "Woman tells life partner about Sabrina Carpenter's hair piece."

In the video, Slater playfully says, "Babe, babe, I can't tell if she's wearing a hair piece. No, I can't tell if its a wig or a hair piece."

"Cause I thought, she's so hot from the concerts she's probably wearing a wig, but the bangs look so real so I was like maybe it's just a hair piece," she continues to say.

Although, Carpenter didn't say anything, she seem to have acknowledged the ongoing discussions by reposting the video.

This comes after Carpenter's recent response to claims that she doesn't sing live on her performances.

The Please Please Please crooner clapped back at the TikTok user claiming, "Hate to say it but 30% lip singing 30% backing track 40% singing."

"I sing live at every show 100%. Would you like to speak to my audio engineers?" Carpenter stated.