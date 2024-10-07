Coldplay in competition with Adele for 'biggest' album release

Coldplay just achieved a milestone with their latest album, Moon Music.

As per Official Charts, as a British act, their album has become the fastest-selling album of 2024 and is also expected to become the biggest first week sales since Adele in 2021.

Music Moon shifted to over 160,000 units in 72 hours and is on track to become the biggest week for a UK act on the Official Albums Chart since album 30 by Adele, that debuted with 261,000 chart units, landing on the number one spot, back in 2021.

This mark's Coldplay, that consists of Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Johnny Buckland and Will Champion, tenth consecutive album that woud be claiming the number one spot for studio album in the UK.

However, so far, Taylor Swift hold the record for the fastest-selling album of 2024, with her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, having 270,000 chart units.

The Fix You hitmakers’ album was released after Martin, their frontman, recently confirmed the popular band's plans of retiring and how they plan on doing it.

In a conversation with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1, while discssing the recently released album, Moon Music, the musician unveiled his plans.

“We are only going to do 12 proper albums and that’s real. Yeah, I promise,” Martin said, adding, “Because less is more and for some of our critics, even less would be even more! It’s really important that we have that limit.”