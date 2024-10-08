Liam Payne's ex-fiancee makes huge accusation against One Direction star

Liam Payne's has made huge accusations against him.

Maya Henry has claimed that former One Direction star has obsessively reached out to her after their breakup.

In a TikTok video, Maya said, "Ever since we broke up he messages me, will blow up my phone. Not only from his phone, it’s always from different phone numbers too, so I never know where it’s gonna come from."

She also revealed that he has contacted her mother and friends, saying, "he’ll blow up my mom’s phone. Is this normal behaviour to you? … He’s also messaging my friends. He’s the one constantly doing weird s***."

"Everything gets swept under the rug, everything gets hidden for him. I don’t know who is behind all this but nothing ever comes out about him," she claimed in the video.

These accusations came shortly after Maya dropped the name of One Direction member who reportedly threw Liam against the wall in backstage drama.

Maya revealed that Liam had told her when they were dating that it was Zayn Malik.

Liam and Maya, who started dating in 2019 and got engaged in 2020, broke up in 2022.

The British singer, 31, is now dating influencer Kate Cassidy.