Will Smith in talks to score big movie for Netflix

Fast and Loose is Netflix's new project, and according to reports, Will Smith is in talks to appear in the movie.



The film deals with a boss in an underworld world who faces an attack — only to find out he works as a CIA double agent after he suffers amnesia.

The movie was long in the making. In that period, key changes happened in the project.

According to THR, Michael Bay replaced David Leitch as the director of the project.

The star and the filmmaker have a history of working together. Bad Boys and its sequel, for example.

In other news, Will looked back at the time he had a child for the first time.

“It's crazy, but you're like, I cannot tell you what it was like bringing that child home on that first night and realizing that he was my responsibility," he recalled.

“Parenting was one of the first things, the first real things in my life that really shook me to my core," the father-of-three said.