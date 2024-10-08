Metallica releases official footage of song 'Inamorata' from Mexico City

Metallica just treated their fans to their Mexico's life performance.

The iconic metal band released their official live footage from their show at Estadio GNP Seguros in Mexico City, Mexico.

They can be heard performing their hit track, Inamorata. This upload comes after Metallica also posted their official performance video for the song, Ride The Lightning, in the same city.

Metallica, one of the "big four" thrash bands, have also launched their recordings to pre-order from their September concerts in Mexico City.

"Relive the September 27 & 29 concerts from Estadio GNP Seguros with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle," the band stated.



The Fade to Black singers continued, "And in case you missed it, both shows from the previous weekend are available for pre-order, too!"

"Thanks again for four amazing shows across two incredible weekends in Mexico City. We hope to see you all again soon!" they concluded.

As for information of their ongoing shows and music concerts, Metallica announced:



"We’re continuing the M72 tradition of unique support acts - a mix of Pantera, Limp Bizkit, Suicidal Tendencies, and Ice Nine Kills - and setlists for each No Repeat Weekend show. The Snake Pit will remain in the center of the stage for all in the round (non-festival) stops. And we’ll be sure to have plenty of extracurricular events planned for the Metallica Family to stay busy around the shows."