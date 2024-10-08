Meghan Markle reaches out to 'Suits' costar Patrick J. Adams despite not 'in touch'

Meghan Markle's co-star Patrick J. Adams, who played her husband in Suits, has revealed his last conversation with the Duchess of Sussex.

Patrick has shared recently that Meghan reached out to him after learning about the launch of a Suits rewatch podcast.

Even though Patrick admitted not being "in touch" with Meghan, he revealed her support for the podcast.

The revelation was made during a Reddit Q&A on Oct. 6. A fan asked the actor about his bond with Meghan since her royal life started.

Patrick J. Adams reveals his bond with 'Suits' co-star Meghan Markle since her royal life

However, the Room For Rent actor expressed his appreciation for Meghan's message. He said, "we are not really in touch. She leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons."

"Upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way. So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart," he added.

This comes after recent episode of Sidebar: A Suits Watch podcast, where Patrick recalled his chemistry with Meghan in Suits.

"I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read. We had an easygoing thing when we went into that room. And it was pretty clear that she was gonna get the part from the minute we did the chemistry read," he recalled.