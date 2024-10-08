Kanye West, Bianca Censori 'take' shocking decision

After a marriage of two years, Kanye West and Bianca Censori have reportedly decided to be separated.

Sources told TMZ the duo had told their inner circle about the decision, and the Power hitmaker also suggested to his friends that he may divorce the Yeezy architect in the coming days.

Other insiders meanwhile painted a less destructive image to The Post, telling the outlet that the pair's marriage is “on the rocks," but it's “not beyond repair.”

Ye has a mercurial mindset, they said, noting his decision often changes at the eleventh hour. “Ye changes his mind all the time. It’s very possible that happens here.”

In the midst, Bianca is with her family in Australia to spend time with them, according to TMZ.

It's unclear what led to the couple's alleged decision to seek a divorce. Kanye and Bianca, who were married in 2022, were last seen together in public on Sept. 20, when they were in Tokyo for a shopping trip.