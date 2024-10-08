 
Halle Berry gets honest about ex-husband issues

Halle Berry opens up about her former hubby Eric Benét sans naming him

October 08, 2024

Halle Berry is reflecting on an issue her ex-husband, Eric Benét, had when they were married.

Appearing on Dax Shepard's Armchair Expert, she said, “I had one husband who said he was a sex addict,” adding, “But I don’t ******* believe that ****.”

The Catwoman actress did not name the Sometimes I Cry singer, who was married for two years, but it was well-known that he had checked into a rehab in 2002.

“Eric and I have had marital problems for some time now and have tried to work things out together,” the Oscar winner previously told EW.

“However, at this point, I feel we need time apart to reevaluate our union. We ask that you respect our privacy as we are going through this emotional time.”

At the time, rumours were rife that Eric had cheated on Halle, which led to their divorce.

However, he called out the reports of his addiction, telling ABC News in 2004, “I am not a sex addict,” adding, “I am a person who … through a series of emotional events, troubles, challenges, made some really, really stupid, painful mistakes.”

