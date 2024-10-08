What Anna Sorokin, Tori Spelling's elimination means for DWTS?

More than 14 million people casted votes during the September 24 episode of Dancing with the Stars in which Tori Spelling and Anna Sorokin were bumped from the ABC ballroom competition.

According to ABC and Deadline, this totally broke the show's usual pattern and set a new record for the most votes ever received in its 33-season history.

As per Daily Mail, the previous most-watched season was in the spring of 2011 (season 12), when over 22 million people watched the show.

Moreover, DWTS executive producer Conrad Green told the outlet that the record-setting feedback was an indicator that viewers had strong opinions about the contestants taking the ballroom floor this season.

In regards to this, Green told Deadline, “Viewers can vote multiple times, so if they're particularly passionate about certain couples they can vote up to 10 times for each couple.”

Additionally, the executive producer said that “the record number of votes that week suggests to me that a lot of our audience are very passionate about a lot of our stars this year, and the increased ratings year or year would suggest that it is the case.”

As per the publication, Conrad added that the “core, as always, the cast is what defines the season” and this year's contestants demonstrate “real dance talent,” “unique stories” and the “potential” to improve as the season progresses.

Furthermore, Green stated, “This group of stars are really likable, talented and love being on the show - and that passion for what they're doing really comes through on live TV.”

It is worth mentioning that in addition to the eliminated Delvey and Spelling, contestants this season includes reality stars Phaedra Parks, Joey Graziadei and Jenn Tran, Olympians Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik, NBA alum Dwight Howard, NFL alum Danny Amendola, model Brooks Nader and actors Eric Roberts, Chandler Kinney, and Reginald VelJohnson, as per the outlet.