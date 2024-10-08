 
Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes still seemingly 'frenemies'

Taylor Swift, Brittany Mahomes seemingly struggle to put political views aside even while rooting for the same NFL team

October 08, 2024

Taylor Swift and pregnant Brittany Mahomes recently shared a brief interaction at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New Orleans Saints before splitting again.

Swift's appearance at the Monday game marked her return after missing the previous two Chiefs games as well as Travis Kelce's birthday due to her commitments to the Eras Tour.

When the Grammy winner, 34, ran into the Kansas City Current co-owner, 29, the two kept their interaction at the Arrowhead Stadium civil with a hug before walking their separate ways again.

Despite rooting for the same NFL team, the two sat in separate suites—which was unlike the past multiple Chiefs games last season both at Arrowhead and on the road.

The Lover songstress cheered on her beau from her usual spot in Kelce's luxury suite as she made it for her first Chiefs game in over two weeks. She was joined by her father, Scott, Kelce's dad, Ed, and wife of Travis' brother Jason, Kylie Kelce. They were also surrounded by Travis' many friends. 

Brittany, who is expecting her third child with Patrick Mahomes sat in a different suite with their daughter Sterling Skye.

For those unversed, the split between Swift and Mahomes became noticeable after vocally rooting for different political campaigns.

Both have been keeping a professional demeanour around each other at the games ever since by limiting interactions to subtle friendly gestures but watching from different booths—only confirming speculations of their ongoing frenemy status.

