Late Cissy Houston's take on her daughter Whitney Houston's death revealed

Following Whitney Houston's death in 2012, her mother Cissy Houston thought whether there was anything she could've done differently to save her life.

While speaking to People in 2013 about her revealing memoir, Remembering Whitney, Cissy reflected on the star's tragic death.

In this regard, Cissy, who died in October 7 at the age of 91, stated at that time, "I think I was a great mother, and I still do wonder if I could have saved her somehow. I think why not. Why wouldn't I wonder that? I still want her to be here.”

Moreover, she added, "Yes, I wish I could have saved her. I'm sorry she had to die alone and in that kind of condition or predicament. It really made me very sad and it hurt me.”

Additionally, Houston mother concluded by saying, “Who knows what the course deals, where you are going in life. Life is really crazy and funny. You take one path, sometimes that's good. Another one, sometimes that's bad. You don't know. You don't know until it's too late. Because you know if I could have saved my daughter in any way, I would have. Any way that I could have helped her."

During her memoir, Cissy candidly wrote about Whitney's addiction and the downward spiral that led to her death by drowning in a hotel bathtub with traces of cocaine still in her system.

At that time, the American singer said it was "very difficult" to see her daughter struggle as she claimed, "Nobody is born to a woman who says ‘I want my daughter to be a drug addict.’ I did everything as I could that I thought was the right thing to do. Some kids listen and some people don't. Most of them don't, and they run up into something that they can't handle, and most of the time they don't talk to their parents about it."

It is worth mentioning that Cissy died at her home in New Jersey while under hospice care for Alzheimer's disease, her daughter-in-law Pat Houston confirmed.