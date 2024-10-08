Graham Norton expresses 'love' for pop star Taylor Swift

Graham Norton revealed his thoughts about pop star Taylor Swift during an interview.

The Irish comedian, who hosts the long-running Graham Norton Show in the UK, was chatting on the Kyle and Jackie O Show on Tuesday when the Shake It Off hitmaker came up.

In regards to this, he told the radio hosts, “Someone like Taylor Swift, who is arguably the most famous woman in the world - I don't know if it's an act, but she appears to be so close to normal.”

Moreover, he continued by admitting, “It's weird. It's like you can change the economy of a country just by showing up. How can you be this normal? And yet she's so lovely and normal and just fantastic.”

According to Daily Mail, he added that he was also quite taken with Taylor's very pragmatic approach to songwriting as UK chat show icon added, “I remember saying to her, you know, because she's going on a big, long tour. And I said to her, ‘Are you worried about keeping your voice?’ And she went: ‘No, I write songs that are easy to sing.’”

Additionally, Kyle agreed with Graham's assessment and said he “loved” the megastar.

In this regard, Graham recounted by saying, “She always has been super sweet. Like, she went from that gangly giraffe teenager country girl into a megastar, but has been the same from the beginning to the end. I love her. She literally decided ‘I will write easy to sing songs. And therefore, I need never worry about my voice because I'll be fine.’ And also, now all the fans sing all of them.”

Furthermore, he also revealed to news.com.au some of his biggest celebrity disasters throughout The Graham Norton Show's 31 seasons.