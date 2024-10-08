Meghan Markle manipulating Prince Harry and taking charge

Meghan Markle’s behavior with Prince Harry has just been called out by experts.

Journalist Alex Larman made these admissions during one of their interviews.

In a report by NewsNation a number of allegations were put forward, as well as some possible reasons for Prince Harry’s ‘appalling behavior’.

According to the expert, “I don't think there's any need for this country to have Prince Harry back in it.”

“He's behaved so disgracefully and so appallingly. You could argue that he's been manipulated by his wife, you could argue that he's essentially just a poor little lost boy who's found a far more confident and far more intelligent woman who's taking charge.”

This claim has been made following revelation by royal expert Paula Froelich who referenced an insider.

According to the same outlet, “I'm also told that the late Queen Elizabeth — who laid out instructions for Harry’s split with the royal family — would be 'very disappointed in (her grandson)… he has disrespected her wishes over and over since she died and refuses to accept that he can’t have round the clock, immediate police protection paid for by the taxpayers any time he wants'.”