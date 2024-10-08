 
Meghan Markle faces new allegations as she steps out without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 without Prince Harry

October 08, 2024

Meghan Markle faces new allegations as she steps out without Prince Harry

Meghan Markle is facing new allegations as the duchess stepped out in Los Angeles without her husband Prince Harry, who also made a solo trip to South Africa and Britain.

The fresh allegations come from Meghan’s former friend Lizzie Cundy as Archie and Lilibet doting mother attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala recently.

Lizzie Cundy allegedly told the Daily Mail, Meghan attended the LA Children's Hospital Gala 'for the photographs.'

The British socialite, 56 said: “There wasn't a great deal of warmth from people when she arrived. She wasn't there long – she seemed to be there for the photographs.'

Cundy went on to say: “Meghan needs LA more than LA needs her. LA people feel they've been played by her. I'd have worn a different one if I'd known.”

According to the People Magazine, Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the Children’s Hospital Los Angeles 2024 Gala on October  5, and in an eco-friendly move, she opted for the same stunning red Carolina Herrera gown she wore back in 2021.

