Prince Harry may take surprising decision about King Charles, Prince William

A royal expert believes that Prince Harry may try to work his way back into the royal fold soon enough despite his rift with father King Charles and brother Prince William.



The In Touch Weekly quoted King Charles former aide Grant Harrold as claiming, “Harry is attached to L.A. because it’s a different way of life and Americans have a real fondness for Brits.

“But home is where the heart is, and I think he will slowly make a return to the U.K. to work, possibly stay and hopefully rebuild things with his family.”

Grant Harrold went on claiming that Harry “loves and respects Charles” and admires him greatly.

The former royal aide’s remarks come amid reports that Harry and Meghan were “considering returning to England.”

The outlet, citing royal insiders, had also reported, “They want to come home.”

However, the tipster added, “But Harry and Meghan are definitely going to have to apologize. This rift won’t heal overnight. And at this point, they need the royals more than the royals need them.”