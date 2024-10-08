Charlie XCX shares her journey to fame with Ariana Grande

Charlotte Emma Aitchison, who goes by the name Charli XCX, recently shared why she thought of choosing Ariana Grande for the remix of her hit song Sympathy Is a Knife.

In a recent interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, the Club Classics singer reflected on finding common ground with Grande, saying, "I think what's interesting about the remix album... is I was writing the original record when I was in a very different position than I am post the release of Brat working on the remix album. So my perspective has changed a lot."

Referring to the success of her album Brat and her struggle of navigating through life after coming into the limelight, Charlie shared, "From where I was to now, I'm definitely finding more than ever that my words are being picked apart, taken out of context.”

“I offend a lot more people by doing exactly the same things."

"Nothing groundbreaking here, but I suppose because no one really cared too much before what I was doing on a personal day-to-day level," she added.

The Official songstress admitted that this experience has filled her with "empathy for bigger artists who go through that on a daily basis."



"It's hard. It's hard to be constantly scrutinized for things that you have said. It's hard for your words to be taken out of context and then really kind of feel that you just can't defend yourself because that would open a whole other can of worms," Charlie remarked.

Moving forward, she confessed that the remix of Sympathy Is a Knife made her realize that "you are only really knowledgeable about your own position.”

The 32-year-old singer also shared, "I had heard that Ari wanted to do something and I was like, this is somebody who definitely knows this feeling more so than me.”

For those unversed, Charlie shared this insight after dropping the full track list of her remix album on Instagram, on October 7.

It is pertinent to mention that the album features singers such as Robyn & Yung Lean, BB trickz, Grande, The 1975 and Jon Hopkins, Sivan, Addison Rae, Caroline Polachek, Bladee, A.G. Cook, Lorde, The Japanese House, Tinashe, Julian Casablancas, Bon Iver, Shygirl, and Billie Eilish.