Meghan Markle issues major statement after solo appearance sans Prince Harry

Meghan Markle has issued a major statement following her jaw dropping solo appearance at the LA Children's Hospital charity gala without Prince Harry.



The Duchess of Sussex has revealed her personal connection to the hospital following their biennial gala, which she attended donning a gorgeous recycled red Carolina Herrera gown.

The former senior working Royal was invited as a special guest by CHLA's President and CEO, Paul Viviano, and joined celebrities like Demi Lovato and Jimmy Kimmel in supporting the vital cause.

In a statement issued on her and Prince Harry’s Sussex website, Meghan revealed she was invited to the event as a special guest.

"This weekend, Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex attended the biennial Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) Gala, an inspiring event dedicated to celebrating the exceptional services provided to children across LA,” the statement read.

"Invited as a special guest by CHLA’s president and CEO, Paul Viviano, The Duchess was proud to stand alongside esteemed guests in support of this vital cause."

Meghan went on to talk about her “long-standing connection with CHLA,” saying, “having visited the hospital on several occasions to meet with patients and participate in the annual Make March Matter campaign.”

"Her presence at the gala underscored her commitment to advocating for the health and well-being of children around the world.

"The evening was a resounding success, reminding us all of the power of community support in improving the lives of those in need.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to CHLA and everyone involved for their dedication and generosity. Together, we can continue to make a meaningful difference in the lives of children and their families."